boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,888,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

