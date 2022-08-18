Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 672,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,100,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

