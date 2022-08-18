BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

