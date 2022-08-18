Boston Partners Acquires 3,711 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Unifi were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

