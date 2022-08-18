Boston Partners Acquires 5,410 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Public Education were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

APEI stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

