Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIND opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $618.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

