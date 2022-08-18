Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINDGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIND opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $618.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LINDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

