Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $178,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $963,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.