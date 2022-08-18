Boston Partners Buys New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $411.99 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.