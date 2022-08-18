Boston Partners Buys New Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $799,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Perimeter Solutions Profile

PRM opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

