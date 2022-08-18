Boston Partners Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

