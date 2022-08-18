Boston Partners Invests $31,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 117.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

