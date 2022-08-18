Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Emerald worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 163,581 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 507,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEX stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $288.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director David Saul Levin bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $44,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at $821,324.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

