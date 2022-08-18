Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.