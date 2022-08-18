Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,108.0 days.

Brambles Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Brambles has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

