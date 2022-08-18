Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

