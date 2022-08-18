Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.