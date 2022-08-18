Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$127.44

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.44.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$110.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.76.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

