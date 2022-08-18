Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $27.71

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
CSSE opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
