Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at 31.00

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

EE stock opened at 25.30 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of 18.31 and a 12 month high of 30.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of 40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

