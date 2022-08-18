Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target at $12.40

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

