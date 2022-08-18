Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price at $16.26

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,276 shares of company stock worth $3,894,412 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

