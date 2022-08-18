Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Immunocore Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $56.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.