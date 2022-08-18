Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,323,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,461,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57.

