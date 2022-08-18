Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 2,817 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

