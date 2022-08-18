Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 5,318 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

