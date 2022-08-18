Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 11,245 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,360 shares of company stock valued at $107,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of CION opened at $10.18 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $579.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

