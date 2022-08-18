Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $242,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 145,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RNP opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

