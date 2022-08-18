Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $203,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

