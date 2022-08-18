Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $219,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

