Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 20,000 Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 1,077.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 2.5 %

Daré Bioscience Profile

DARE stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

