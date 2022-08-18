Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 10,000 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 188,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

