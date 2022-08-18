Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,105.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,678 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.39 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.