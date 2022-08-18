Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.99 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

