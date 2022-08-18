Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

