Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 118,695 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,042,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,878,000 after buying an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

