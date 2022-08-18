Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 124 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.