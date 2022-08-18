Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 289 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

