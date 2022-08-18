Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 570 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.19. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

