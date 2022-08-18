Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 198,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 110,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHH stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

