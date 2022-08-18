Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

