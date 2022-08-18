Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

