Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.49 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

