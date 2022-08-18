Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $687,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

