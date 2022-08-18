Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

