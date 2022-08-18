Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

