Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $83,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies
In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
