Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.24.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

