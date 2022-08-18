Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

