Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

