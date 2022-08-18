Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 197 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

STX stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

